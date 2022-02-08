Woodford Halse rider saddles up for prestigious charity horse race that helps people with cancer

An amateur rider from Woodford Halse has been chosen to take part in a prestigious charity horse race at York Racecourse.

Lucy Horan will compete in Ernest Cooper Macmillan ‘Ride of their Lives’ race in June.

She will join 11 other amateur riders from across the UK for the renowned horse race. The contest sees members of the public complete six months of intense jockey training and fundraising before racing thoroughbred horses on York’s iconic course.

Ready to race: Lucy Horan (GLR Visual)

Now in its tenth year, each jockey is committed to raising at least £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and will add to a total of more than £1.2million raised by previous riders for people living with cancer.

Insurance broker Lucy rides out every morning before work for trainer James Ferguson and has long wanted to compete in a race before she heard about the Macmillan event.

She said: “Friends had previously suggested that I ride in a charity race and I really loved the idea.

"The Macmillan race in York was the one that kept being mentioned, especially as my company [Weatherbys Hamilton LLP] has quite a strong affinity with York racecourse as the sponsor of the Lonsdale Cup.

"As long as I’ve been at the company we’ve done yearly trips up to York and the first time I went I just thought it was the most amazing racecourse. So, for me this is a personal challenge, combined with something I really enjoy and the chance to raise money for charity.

“Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer and you often hear what a difference Macmillan has made to people faced with the reality of a lifechanging diagnosis.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to help more people access the support they need, whilst experiencing the sheer exhilaration of competing at York.”

Lucy and the 11 other amateur riders selected to take part can expect to race in front of around 25,000 people in June.

Megan Hayman Tansley, Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “It takes real dedication, bravery and perseverance to put yourself forward for this challenge and at Macmillan we’re so appreciative of these twelve amazing people and wish them the best of luck.

“Macmillan Cancer Support receives no government funding and relies almost entirely on donations – we simply couldn’t help the growing number of people who need us, without the support and generosity of the riders and their supporters.”

Racing fans can support this day of fundraising just by attending. For further information and to book tickets visit the York Racecourse website.