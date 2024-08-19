Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These symptoms are commonly misdiagnosed according to a new study 🩺

A new study has revealed that 57% of women believe they have been misdiagnosed by health professionals.

24% of those surveyed reported having a gynaecological illness misdiagnosed, including endometriosis, PCOS, pregnancy, ovarian cysts, and period pain.

Symptoms were most often misdiagnosed as anxiety and depression, irritable bowel syndrome and stress.

Conducted by Higgs LLP, the Miss Diagnosis survey found that women were most commonly misdiagnosed with anxiety and depression (4.6%), irritable bowel syndrome (4%), stress (3.6%), period problems (2.8%), and skin conditions (2%).

Addressing the issue of misdiagnosis, Clare Langford, Medical Negligence Expert at Higgs LLP explained: "The issue of misdiagnosis is not just a failing among medical professionals but a deeply concerning gendered problem that desperately requires reform.”

Langford adds: “We must recognise that these misdiagnoses are a trend. They are not just mistakes but symptoms of a larger, systemic problem within the healthcare system where women's symptoms are too often dismissed or misunderstood.”

The survey found women presented a variety of symptoms that were frequently misdiagnosed. The top ten most common misdiagnosed symptoms were:

Fatigue: 31.40% Light-headedness and dizziness: 25.20% Irregular periods: 22.80% Painful periods: 22.60% Heavy periods: 20.80% Stomach cramps: 19.80% Achy joints: 18.20% Headache: 17.20% Migraines: 16.60% Nausea/vomiting: 15.60%

Of the 500 surveyed, one in four women reported having a gynaecological illness misdiagnosed. With 24% experiencing misdiagnosis of a gynaecological condition, including endometriosis, PCOS, pregnancy, ovarian cysts, and period pain.

Endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory disease where endometrial-like tissue is found outside the uterine cavity (Kennedy S et Al, 2005), was named the most frequently misdiagnosed gynaecological condition, affecting nearly 1 in 10 women surveyed (7%), with one survey participant explaining their symptoms were dismissed as “just normal women’s problems” by her doctor.

The second most misdiagnosed gynaecological condition was polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), reported in 5% of those surveyed. Whilst 4% of those who responded aged 16-34 reported that their pregnancies were misdiagnosed. With one participant sharing: “I was pregnant, but the doctor said that I was not pregnant. Due to negligence, I had a miscarriage.”

Health expert, pharmacist and Founder CEO of consumer healthcare company Maxwellia, Anna Maxwell, commented: “On average women will experience 480 periods in their lifetime, which means they bleed for around 7 years of their lives. The normalisation and dismissal of period problems can potentially be really damaging for women, both physically and emotionally.”

Adding: “Early intervention is key for managing chronic menstrual conditions; it’s so important that women feel heard and that they are being taken seriously to help improve women’s quality of life.”

We’d love to hear your thoughts on how this might have impacted you. Have you experienced a misdiagnosis? Share your experiences or concerns in the comments section below.