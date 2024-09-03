Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Access to the morning after pill in pharmacies may be at risk as community pharmacies across England are faced with closure. In May, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) warned that pharmacy closures were “skyrocketing”, after “years of financial and operational pressures”.

Women’s health experts are concerned about the impact the closures will have on accessing emergency contraception after Community Pharmacy England revealed in June that 96% of pharmacy owners said they have had to stop providing locally commissioned services including emergency contraception, leading to worries that the reduced services will have an impact on access.

Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: “The intensifying pressures on community pharmacies and the worsening trend of pharmacy closures are deeply worrying, and without urgent action the impact will be catastrophic for patients and local communities.”

In June, research by Community Pharmacy England found that 96% of pharmacies had stopped delivering locally commissioned services. (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Morrison continued: “Patients who depend on essential services, particularly the most vulnerable who are in need of vital medications and treatment, could face even greater challenges as access to care becomes increasingly limited.”

Why are UK pharmacies closing?

In May, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) warned that the number of community pharmacies closing in England is “skyrocketing”, after being hit hard by lack of funding and rising costs.

They revealed that 177 pharmacies closed between January and April 2024, compared to 116 in the same period in 2023, which is the “equivalent to 10 local pharmacies closing their doors every week so far this year.”

Morrison explained: “To avoid healthcare services becoming even more strained the Government and NHS must put a stop to pharmacy closures by investing in the sector. Community pharmacies desperately need sustainable core funding and ongoing support. Without this, patients and communities across England will continue to feel the impact as pharmacies struggle to stay open.”

What does this mean for access to the morning after pill?

With more community pharmacies shutting their doors, and others stopping locally commissioned services, women’s health experts have raised concerns about what this will mean for people trying to access emergency contraception such as the morning after pill.

Valentina Milanova, a women's health expert and founder of gynaecological health company Daye, said: "Pharmacies serve as a crucial access point for women seeking emergency contraception due to their accessibility and convenience. They offer a more immediate and often more discreet option compared to scheduling a doctor's appointment, which can be especially beneficial in time-sensitive situations or in resource-limited settings.

"For many women, particularly those in rural or underserved areas, pharmacies are the most accessible healthcare providers. The ability to obtain the morning-after pill promptly is vital, as its effectiveness diminishes with time. Thus, pharmacies play a pivotal role in ensuring women and AFAB individuals can access this critical reproductive health service without unnecessary delays.”

Milanova continues: "The inability to access emergency contraception in a timely manner can result in an unintended pregnancy, which may carry significant health, economic, and social implications for the individual. Mentally, the stress and anxiety associated with the possibility of an unintended pregnancy can be overwhelming, impacting a woman's emotional well-being and mental health. The uncertainty and fear of potential consequences can lead to significant distress, affecting various aspects of daily life and overall mental health.”

Adding that in response to this, Daye have “developed a virtual pharmacy service to provide female patients with easier access to emergency contraception.” Which “aims to bridge the gap caused by the closure of community pharmacies, ensuring that women can obtain the necessary contraceptives swiftly and discreetly."

Where can you get the morning after pill?

The morning after pill is most effective when it is taken as soon as possible after sex, or within three or five days. There are two types of pills available, although it is not suitable for everyone.

The morning after pill can only be accessed from pharmacies that offer emergency contraception services and require a consultation with a pharmacist. It is also available from most sexual health clinics and GP surgeries.

You can find out more about where you can get the emergency contraception pill on NHS.UK.