Weedon boxing ace Louey makes competition finals

A teenage sports sensational from Weedon Boxing Academy has made it through to the finals of another competition.
Daventry boy Louey Harper, 14, will battle it out in the England Boxing National Schools Championships 2022 at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury this weekend.
He claimed victory last year when he won the National Schoolboy Championships in Newcastle.
Proud mum Samantha, said: “Louey defended his Midlands title a few weeks ago and won in Chesterfield.
"He is a lovely lad with a heart of gold and we’re all really proud of what he has achieved.”
Coach Aaron Hill said he "couldn't be prouder" of Louey's achievements.
Weedon Boxing Academy runs classes for all levels and ages from 10+ every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings from 6.45pm - 8.30pm. Classes for 5-10 year olds start in October. For more information, search for Weedon Boxing Academy on Facebook.