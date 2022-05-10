Weedon boxing ace Louey makes competition finals

A teenage sports sensational from Weedon Boxing Academy has made it through to the finals of another competition.

Daventry boy Louey Harper, 14, will battle it out in the England Boxing National Schools Championships 2022 at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury this weekend.

He claimed victory last year when he won the National Schoolboy Championships in Newcastle.

Louey Harper.

Proud mum Samantha, said: “Louey defended his Midlands title a few weeks ago and won in Chesterfield.

"He is a lovely lad with a heart of gold and we’re all really proud of what he has achieved.”

Coach Aaron Hill said he "couldn't be prouder" of Louey's achievements.