Valuation day and glorious blooms on show at open garden day in Priors Marston

Glorious blooms will be on a show at an open gardens event and valuation day in Priors Marston on Wednesday (June 15).

Visitors are invited to Priors Marston Manor from 10am – 5pm.

The Manor gardens were greatly enhanced by the present owners to relate back to a Georgian manor garden and pleasure grounds.

Guests will enjoy the wonderful walled kitchen garden which provides seasonal produce and cut flowers for the house (not open). There’s also herbaceous flower beds and a sunken terrace with water feature by William Pye. Lawns lead down to the lake around which you can walk amongst the trees and wildlife with stunning views up to the house and garden aviary.

The British have always loved visiting gardens (think of Jane Austen’s Elizabeth at Pemberley) and this is how, in 1927, the National Garden Scheme was founded by a group of determined ladies wishing to raise funds for nursing charities by opening their own gardens to visitors and charging a modest fee. The NGS is now one of the most widely-supported of UK charities, and is principal fundraiser for the country’s palliative care beneficiaries Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Carer’s Trust, Queen’s Nursing Institute, Parkinson’s UK and Maggie’s.

Admission is £6, children free, teas and refreshments available. Partial wheelchair access, dogs on leads welcome.

Ticket includes access to Bonhams Valuation Day (11am-2pm) suggested donation £2, with proceeds to the National Garden Scheme.