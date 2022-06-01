Two Bugbrooke volunteers receive platinum awards from life-saiving air ambulance service

Two volunteers from Bugbrooke have received platinum awards for their tireless work with the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance charity.

Shirley Richards and Stuart King have both helped raise many thousands of pounds for the life-saving cause.

Shirley said: “In 2007 my husband, Charlie, and I had been raising money for WNAA when we were asked if we would like to become volunteers, so we were interviewed and then signed up.

Shirley Richards.

“Our first event was a day at the Earls Barton Steam Rally, from then on we took part in all sorts ofevents which we thoroughly enjoyed.”

Since Shirley began volunteering for the vital cause, she has helped raise £79,524.38 for the service.

Shirley and Stuart will be celebrated and thanked by the charity during this year’s Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7), which also coincides with the charity’s celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Stuart has had a lifelong interest in aviation that formed part of his career and is one of the reasons for supporting the lifesaving helicopter service.

Stuart King.

“The actual motivation for supporting the worthy cause came in 2006 when the helicopter landed near my home on a mission,” he said.

"I gave the crew directions to an address and then went round to see the helicopter.

“Talking to the pilot, he mentioned that volunteers were needed to raise funds and promote the service; this seemed an interesting mix of my knowledge.”

Since Stuart began volunteering for the vital cause, he has brought in £31,080.15 for the vital service through community collections, events, and being a community speaker.

He added: “I’m helping to support a most valuable lifesaving resource. I’ve spoken to people whose loved ones have been patients, they quote the fantastic skills and fast response delivered by the crews in some very challenging traumas.

“I find it a privilege to be just a very small part of the charity and to meet and work with some extremely dedicated people.”

The two will receive a platinum award for their long service along with being invited to the charity café tea parties. They will each receive a special Jubilee mug to mark the regal milestone.

Head of volunteering for the charity Sue Haslett said: “Our volunteers help in a variety of different ways across the charity, whether they’re raising funds out in the community, supporting in our offices or warehouse, delivering projects, or helping in our shops - every hour that they give makes a difference.

“We couldn’t operate without them, and I’d like to say a big thank you to Shirley and Stuart for their incredible dedication, and to each other volunteer for their ongoing support which helps us to save lives.

“We hope our volunteers enjoy the Jubilee celebrations. Every one of our volunteers already wears a crown, which they should wear with pride, as they are our volunteer royalty.”

The charity hails over 1,200 dedicated volunteers - and with over 50 different volunteering roles - it's always looking for more people to donate their time or expertise.