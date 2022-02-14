Don't suffer in silence - Daventry Town Council goes extra mile to get people to talk about mental health

Daventry Mindful Mile campaign invites visitors to the town to take part in a short trail - a one mile walk around Daventry.

People are invited to find the 20 boards displayed around Daventry that feature meaningful messages and tick off the symbols or words on the free trail sheet.

Trail sheets, that also feature mindful colouring, are available from Daventry Museum and retailers around town.

Look out for the positive signs in Daventry.

Daventry Museum will also be offering a free knitting and crochet tutorial session as part of their next open Saturday event on March 5.

Daventry Town Council will also be sharing motivational thoughts and advising on mental awareness sessions in various locations in the town centre and Daventry-based groups, offering a safe space to start a conversation around mental health or provide a welcome distraction to help maintain your mental health.

Daventry Town Council's chief officer, Deborah Jewell said: "We want to encourage everyone to check in on themselves and others during our Daventry Mindful Mile Campaign, to make sure they are feeling okay and know that they can access the wide range of support on offer if needed.

"It's okay not to feel okay and as a town council we are committed to helping people improve their wellbeing, both physically and mentally.

Pick up a trail map.

"We hope residents enjoy the Mindful Mile walk and colouring exercises and take time for themselves."

For more information and details on the events available to residents, visit the Mental Health Matters page on the Daventry Town Council Website.

Daventry Town Council would love to hear from any local groups who offer these services for us to share to get in touch via: [email protected]

The trail and colouring sheets are available to collect from the Daventry Town Council offices at 3 New Street, Daventry, NN11 4BT. #MentalHealthMatters #DavMindfulMile