Thousands of people in Northamptonshire have an STI, according to new research

New research has revealed that thousands of people in Northamptonshire currently have a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

A new interactive STI calculator created by experts at FROM MARS - a men's healthcare firm - reveals how likely you are to come into contact with an STI in Northamptonshire, across the East Midlands and also the rest of the country.

The current STI figures, according to the calculator, reveal that 595 people per 100,000 currently have an STI in Northamptonshire.

STI test. Photo: Shutterstock

Around 750,000 people live in Northamptonshire, so around 4,500 people have an STI, according to FROM MARS.

Of those STIs in the county, five people per 100,000 have syphilis; 66 people per 100,0000 have gonorrhea; 317 people per 100,000 have chlamydia; 70 people per 100,000 people have genital warts; 53 people per 100,000 have genital herpes; 6.9 per 100,000 have new HIV.

Northamptonshire comes in at 92 out of 149 on FROM MARS' UK-wide STI diagnostic rates by locations data base.

Navin Khosla, pharmacist at FROM MARS, explains why the calculator has been created and the importance of having safe sex.

He said: “We understand the importance of sexual health and why it’s vital we all have safe and enjoyable sex. We wanted to create the STI calculator so that people across the UK could get a better understanding of the most prevalent STIs in their local area and how ‘at risk’ they are of catching one if safe sex isn’t abided by.

“The calculator is extremely easy to use and we hope it comes in useful for as many people as possible. Simply select your region and you will be given the number of STI cases in your area, as well as the most common STIs."

Navin added: “It’s crucial we all have safe sex and use a form of protection which is best suited to our bodies.

"For men, it’s advised that a condom should always be used, regardless of whether your female partner is on the contraceptive pill or not. There are many forms of contraception for women and your GP is on hand to talk you through your best options, as well to help put your mind at ease.”