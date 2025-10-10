The 15 GP surgeries in Northamptonshire with the most helpful receptionists - according to patients

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 13:43 BST

Patients in Northamptonshire have revealed how they really feel their GP receptionist is performing ☎

The Government has recently announced plans to transform GP services in the UK, shaking up the current format for funding which is more than two decades old. Research found people in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs, the worst performing services, and the longest waits.

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Northamptonshire and beyond. More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their doctor’s surgery.

Join our national newsletter - daily headlines delivered to your email.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in Northamptonshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Denton Village Surgery in Denton, Northampton, and the response rate was 46%. 81% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 17% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

1. Denton Village Surgery - Denton, Northampton

There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Denton Village Surgery in Denton, Northampton, and the response rate was 46%. 81% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 17% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby, Northampton, and the response rate was 42%. 70% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 22% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

2. The Long Buckby Practice - Long Buckby, Northampton

There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby, Northampton, and the response rate was 42%. 70% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 22% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northampton, and the response rate was 42%. 65% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

3. Crick Medical Practice - Crick, Northampton

There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northampton, and the response rate was 42%. 65% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 32% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 290 survey forms sent out to patients at Marshalls Road Surgery in Raunds, Wellingborough, and the response rate was 38%. 64% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’.

4. Marshalls Road Surgery - Raunds, Wellingborough

There were 290 survey forms sent out to patients at Marshalls Road Surgery in Raunds, Wellingborough, and the response rate was 38%. 64% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 33% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostGP practicesGP surgeriesGP appointments
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice