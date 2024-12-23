The 13 leading GP surgeries in Northamptonshire where patients are the happiest with their experience

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 11:44 GMT

They are leading the way for patient satisfaction ⭐

It’s a challenging time of year for the healthcare system. Flu cases in hospital have already hit last year’s peak, norovirus cases are rife and the NHS has warned about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25. 

Here we reveal the GP practices in Northamptonshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick. The response rate was 41%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

1. Crick Medical Practice, Crick

There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick. The response rate was 41%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby. The response rate was 47%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

2. The Long Buckby Practice, Long Buckby

There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby. The response rate was 47%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 234 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Centre in Byfield. The response rate was 44%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.

3. Byfield Medical Centre, Byfield

There were 234 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Centre in Byfield. The response rate was 44%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at The Saxon Spires Practice in Guilsborough. The response rate was 41%, with 105 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 70% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good.

4. The Saxon Spires Practice, Guilsborough

There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at The Saxon Spires Practice in Guilsborough. The response rate was 41%, with 105 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 70% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNorthamptonshireNHSGP practicesPatients
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice