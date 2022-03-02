Take a mindful walk around Daventry as part of Mental Health Matters campaign
Town council creates Daventry Mindful Mile for better mental health
A mile-long walk in Daventry town centre is a welcome distraction from life's stresses.
It has been created by Daventry Town Council as part of its Mental Health Matters Campaign.
People are also invited to look out for the meaningful messages on the route.
Daventry Town Council's chief officer, Deborah Jewell, said: "We want to encourage everyone to check in on themselves and others during our Daventry Mindful Mile Campaign, to make sure they are feeling okay and know that they can access the wide range of support on offer if needed.
"It's okay not to feel okay and as a town council we are committed to helping people improve their wellbeing, both physically and mentally.
"We hope residents enjoy the Mindful Mile walk and colouring exercises and take time for themselves."
Download the trail at https://www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/mental-health or pick one up from Daventry Museum.