Take a mindful walk around Daventry as part of Mental Health Matters campaign

A mile-long walk in Daventry town centre is a welcome distraction from life's stresses.

It has been created by Daventry Town Council as part of its Mental Health Matters Campaign.

People are also invited to look out for the meaningful messages on the route.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you walked the mindful mile in Daventry?

Daventry Town Council's chief officer, Deborah Jewell, said: "We want to encourage everyone to check in on themselves and others during our Daventry Mindful Mile Campaign, to make sure they are feeling okay and know that they can access the wide range of support on offer if needed.

"It's okay not to feel okay and as a town council we are committed to helping people improve their wellbeing, both physically and mentally.