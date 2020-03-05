Second coronavirus case in Northamptonshire is confirmed by health officials

Fresh patient is member of same 'immediate family' as first who was infected in Italy

A second coronavirus case in Northamptonshire has been confirmed by health officials.

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northamptonshire.

Public Health England revealed the latest person to test positive for the disease is from the same "immediate family" as the first case, which was revealed on Tuesday.

No information will be given regarding whereabouts in the county they are from.

It is believed both patients became infected on a recent trip to Italy, where latest figures say there have been 3,089 cases and 107 deaths due to the Covid-19 strain.

Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, centre director of Public Health England East Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of Covid-19, who is a resident of Northamptonshire and a family member of the first case, both of whom recently returned from Italy.

Public Health Northamptonshire director Lucy Wightman confirmed the county's second coronavirus case

"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Local health officials reiterated that the overall risk remains low for the general public.

Public Health Northamptonshire director Lucy Wightman said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public continues to remain low. The County Council Public Health team is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Northamptonshire are protected.

David Abel and his wife Sally are still being treated in a Japanese hospital

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of the confirmed case, you do not need to take any action at this time.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

This second Northamptonshire case was included in Department of Health and Social Care figures issued yesterday (Wednesday March 4) when the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, revealed the number of positive Covid-19 tests in the UK had jumped to 85.

Whitehall officials updated that figure to 115 today – after a two-hour delay in releasing the numbers – adding that 18,083 people have been tested.

The DHSC also confirmed they will issue only regional data each day with updates from each local authority to follow at the end of the week.

Northamptonshire couple David and Sally Abel, from Woodford Halse near Daventry, are still being treated in a Japanese hospital after testing positive during a failed two-week lockdown aboard a luxury liner.

The couple's latest YouTube update says they are both "doing well" although still testing positive for coronavirus.

More than 700 people tested positive aboard the Diamond Princess and another elderly British man who lived abroad died last week after also contracting the virus on the ship. Five more Brits are still in quarantine in the Wirral after being flown home.