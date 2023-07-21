Satisfaction with GPs falls slightly in Northamptonshire this year compared to 2022, figures show

Patient satisfaction with GP services in Northamptonshire fell slightly this year, new figures show.

The Royal College of GPs said the numbers – which show a continuing national decline in patient satisfaction – portray an "over-stretched and over-burdened" service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey carried out between January and April this year reveals 69.1 percent of patients in the NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board said they had a very good or fairly good overall experience with their GP service – down from 69.4 percent 2022.

Overall GP satisfaction has fallen slightly in Northamptonshire this year compared to 2022, figures reveal.

It was also a fall from pre-pandemic levels when the 2019 report found 74.2 percent were happy with their GP practice.

In 2023, 16.7 percent of patients said they had a fairly poor or very poor experience, while 14.2 percent patients said their experience was neither good nor bad.

At Northamptonshire GP practices In 2023:

57 percent said it was not easy to get through to someone at their GP practice on the phone.

32.5 percent said it was not easy to use their GP's website to look for information or access services.

19.8 percent said their practice's receptionists were not helpful.

29 percent were dissatisfied with appointment times.

Dr Michael Mulholland, honorary secretary of the RCGP, said the survey finding reflect an "over-stretched and over-burdened" service where staff are providing a positive experience for patients despite intense workloads and pressures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is always difficult to hear when patients report unsatisfactory experiences or have difficulties accessing our services. Yet we do share their frustrations – GPs and our teams want to be able to deliver safe, timely and appropriate care for their patients," he said.

Dr Mulhollan added the service needs to see significant investment alongside curbing the rate of GP turnover and bolstering the workforce with young GPs.

"Our priority should be to alleviate the pressures on GP teams, allowing them to do what they do best - caring for their patients," he said.

Nationally, 71.3 percent of patients said they had a good overall experience with their GP practice this year, a significant fall from 82.9 percent pre-pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the proportion of patients who reported a poor experience has risen from 6.5 percent in 2019 to 14.2 percent this year.

An NHS England spokesperson said: "While GP teams are experiencing record demand for their services – delivering half a million more appointments every week compared to before the pandemic, this survey has found that the majority of patients have a good overall experience at their GP practice."

They added the NHS acknowledges more action is needed to improve access for patients.