Saddle up for free horse therapy sessions at wellbeing lodge's open day in Crick

Horse-owners are invited to free therapy sessions in Crick.

Ian Litchfield is offering BEMER Vascular Therapy at the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge on October 21 from 10am.

The machines act as a muscle stimulator to improve circulation, performance and recovery.

Ian Lichfield treating a horse.

Ian said: “The day will include sessions for miniature ponies, horses and people.

“There will also be an interesting talk from a couple who rescue poory treated horses.”

For more information, telephone Ian on 07889 634369.