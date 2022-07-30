Rugby schoolgirl says goodbye to beautiful long locks to help children with cancer

Smiling Florie before the cut.

Florie, seven, grew her hair long so she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

She has also smashed her £500 target for the charity.

Proud dad Sam said: “When Florie mentioned about donating her hair we all thought it was a fabulous idea. We have waited months to get it to a length suitable to be able to donate.

Florie braves the chop...but looks fabulous.

"She looks amazing. We are incredibly proud of her and would like to thank everyone for their donations.”

Florie loves her new look and knows the hair she donated will make all the difference to the charity.

The Little Princess Trust has been helping children and young people since 2006.

They provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Sam added: “The money will help a fantastic charity. Donations like Florie’s will help children build confidence while facing the devastating effects of hair loss through cancer and other conditions.”

To donate to Florie’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/florie-hughes7