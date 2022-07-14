Riders take reins in West Haddon to boost Avery's electric wheelchair appeal

Avery with the riders in West Haddon.

West Haddon Charity Show organiser Carol Howsam has helped raise more than £40,000 over the years for local causes.

She was assisted by a team of volunteers to help collect £2,500 from the latest fundraiser.

The money will help buy a power wheelchair for Braunston boy Avery Bazin-Ball, aged six, who suffers from a very rare genetic disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA Type 2.

Smiling Avery refuses to let his condition get him down.

Carol said despite sweltering temperatures, everyone enjoyed last weekend’s show.

She said: “The latest show started as a one day local horse show progressing to a two day Pony Club games competition with children coming from as far as Somerset, Kent, and Shropshire.

"We had 22 teams taking part in three age groups, ranging from ages 3 to 15 years.”

An appeal has been launched to buy a £9,992 power wheelchair for Avery, who is described by those who know him as a “legend”.

The condition causes progressive muscular weakness and loss of movement due to muscle wasting.

Avery is now outgrowing his current chair and is looking forward to having his own Meyra Optimus 2 all terrain power chair.

This will help Avery explore without limits.

Avery’s parents, Alex and Lisa, said their little boy was diagnosed in 2017 at 18 months old.

Lisa said the family has been overwhelmed by support from the community.

She said: “It’s difficult to articulate how this situation has affected us as parents; to call it a rollercoaster of emotions seems a dramatic understatement.

"I am sure you can imagine, you have good days, bad days and some very dark days. The diagnosis changes everything, you find yourself having to confront issues and circumstances that you never imagined would be part of your lives.”

The couple would like to thank everyone who has supported them since their son’s diagnosis.