Relax and unwind with new Buddhist meditation classes in Daventry
People in Daventry are invited to relax and unwind with new Buddhist meditation classes.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:58 pm
Meditations for Everyday Life is a seven week course at the Daventry Volunteer Centre in New Street.
Each class consists of relaxing guided Buddhist meditations and a teaching on how to improve our well-being by developing positive states of mind and inner peace in daily life.
The sessions take place from Tuesday, 7.30pm and cost £5.
For more information, contact Helen Pearston, education programme coordinator by emailing [email protected], telephone 01604 743 976.