Relax and unwind with new Buddhist meditation classes in Daventry

People in Daventry are invited to relax and unwind with new Buddhist meditation classes.

By Lucie Green
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:58 pm
New sessions are being held in Daventry.

Meditations for Everyday Life is a seven week course at the Daventry Volunteer Centre in New Street.

Each class consists of relaxing guided Buddhist meditations and a teaching on how to improve our well-being by developing positive states of mind and inner peace in daily life.

The sessions take place from Tuesday, 7.30pm and cost £5.

For more information, contact Helen Pearston, education programme coordinator by emailing [email protected], telephone 01604 743 976.