Plea for Daventry businesses to help support girls and women struggling to pay for period products

Help is at hand for girls and women in Daventry struggling to pay for period products.

Supporters of ‘A Bag for Flo’ are appealing for businesses to support the project which is going to be discreet, free and anonymous.

Laura Cooper-Wortley, who is one of the organisers, said: “We are at the beginning stages of the product so are looking for companies and organisations to support us with providing products. They can contact me by using my email lauralcooper@icloud.com.”

Laura Cooper-Wortley and Natalia Lasys want to help girls and women who are struggling.

‘Period poverty’ means being unable to access sanitary products and having a poor knowledge of menstruation often due to financial constraints. In the UK, 1 in 10 girls can’t afford to buy menstrual products, while 1 in 7 have struggled to afford them.