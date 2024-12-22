Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pharmacies offer vital support when we are not feeling well.

Christmas and New Year’s can impact pharmacy opening times.

Here are the opening hours for pharmacies - including Boots and Lloyds.

There’s nothing worse than getting sick over the holiday season, with pressure on the NHS and accessing a GP appointment a challenge, many of us turn to our local pharmacy for help with common winter ailments.

To help keep you well over Christmas and New Year, pharmacies across the UK will be keeping their doors open over the holidays, here’s everything you need to know about their opening hours.

Opening hours for pharmacies will change over Christmas and New Year. | Getty Images

What are the Christmas opening hours for pharmacies?

Your local NHS pharmacy will be there to support you over the Christmas period, whilst many will be closed on Christmas Day, you can find out more information about whether your local pharmacy is open on NHS.UK for those in England and NHS Inform for Scotland. Simply enter your postcode to search for a pharmacy near you.

What are the Christmas and New Year opening hours for Boots?

Boots have revealed their opening hours for the holidays. They have confirmed to National World that 68 of Boots pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day, 715 pharmacies will open their doors on Boxing Day and 511 Boots pharmacies will be open to the public on New Year’s Day. Opening hours across Boots pharmacies will vary, so the best way to find out if your local Boots pharmacy is open is on Boots.com.

What are the Christmas and New Year opening hours for Lloyd's?

Lloyd's Pharmacy have confirmed their opening hours for the festive season. They will open normal trading hours on Christmas Eve, (Tuesday, December 24), from 9am-5pm.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day to give their staff the days off, they will reopen on Friday, December from 9am-5pm. They will also be open on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31), from 9am-5pm, but they will be closing their doors on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

What are the Christmas and New Year opening hours for Superdrug?

Superdrug have confirmed their opening hours over Christmas. They will be closing their doors on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day unless they are on a NHS rota. Superdrug pharmacies will be open on Christmas Eve for any last minute essentials closing at 17:30 and will be open on New Year’s Eve, closing at 17:30.

You can find out more about services available at your local pharmacy on NHS.UK.