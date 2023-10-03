Orbit Homes hosts ‘butty and brew’ event for construction colleagues at Daventry development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event at Micklewell Park provided bacon and sausage sandwiches, free health checks and information packs provided by wellness company Bluecrest, as well as insightful talks from health and safety consultants R G Wilbrey and construction industry charity Lighthouse, which offers emotional, physical and financial support to construction workers and their families.

The session ended with a team quiz for colleagues to socialise and talk openly with each other about their mental wellbeing. Attendees were also given emergency telephone numbers for people in distress, and advice on workplace mental health.

Andrew McDermott, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, said: “Following the success of last year’s event, we decided to hold our ‘Butty and Brew’ wellness session annually.

Andy Bishop, Ambassador for Lighthouse charity and Andrew McDermott, Regional MD Orbit Homes

"As a housing provider, we want to create a safe environment where our construction colleagues feel comfortable talking about their mental health and wellbeing.

"There is a significant stigma surrounding mental health, particularly within the construction industry, and by hosting this event we are encouraging everyone to seek the help they need if they are struggling, and not to suffer in silence.”

Andy Bishop, Ambassador at the Lighthouse, added: “As part of the Lighthouse Charity #MakeItVisible team, my goal is to engage with construction personnel and break down the stigma surrounding seeking help or acknowledging life’s challenges.

"I had the privilege of speaking to approximately 100 staff and contractors from Orbit Homes at their development in Daventry.

"By sharing my own vulnerabilities and discussing how open communication has aided me in my journey to recovery, I hope that they would consider turning to the valuable services provided by Lighthouse, including a free 24/7 helpline and counselling.”

Ben Marshall, construction colleague at Orbit Homes who attended the Micklewell Park event in Daventry, said: “The event was very relatable and informative. Once people start speaking more openly about their mental health, we will be able to open people’s eyes and break the stigma.”

Orbit Homes is also a supporter of mental health charity Mates in Mind which provides a framework to raise awareness and address the stigma of poor mental health.

The charity provides clear information to UK employers, especially within the construction industry, on available support and guidance on mental health, as well as how they can address and improve this across their organisations.

