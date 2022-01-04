One in eight in Northamptonshire had a New Year's resolution to quit smoking

Love them or hate them, it’s time for New Year resolutions again, pledging lifestyle improvements and kicking bad habits.

Figures show up to one in eight people in Northamptonshire went into 2022 considering quitting smoking.

Public Health England data shows 13.1 percent of the area's adults — around 75,000 people — smoked in 2020, above the national average of 12.1 percent.

The smokers include 11.9 percent of women in the area and 14.4 percent of men.

While 58.5 percent of Northamptonshire residents who never smoked will have no idea how it feels to be faced with the task of quitting, 28.4 percent of those reporting to be ex-smokers might be reflecting on their success.

■ If you would like help to stop smoking please call 0300 126 5700 or email [email protected]

And when it comes to quitting, more men than women reported to have been able to kick the habit: 27.6 percent of adult female smokers and 29.3 percent of males

The Government has launched a new campaign to encourage people to stop smoking in 2022 as new research shows teens whose parents smoked are far more likely to pick up the habit.

Analysis by The Better Health Smoke Free shows 4.9 percent of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2 percent of those whose caregivers do not.

Professor Nick Hopkinson of Imperial College London said: “Our research findings are clear that adult smoking has a tangible impact on children.

“Children whose caregivers smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking themselves.

“The most effective way to help prevent this would be for adults to quit smoking. Clearly not only does this have enormous benefits for them but it will also benefit their children both now and in later life.”

Health minister Maggie Throup said she hoped the research would give parents extra motivation to quit smoking.

She said: “We know that many people make a quit attempt in January, and while there are so many good reasons to stop smoking for yourself, we hope that this new campaign – by highlighting the inter-generational smoking link with parents influencing their children – will be the added motivation many need to ditch the cigarettes for good this year.

“With so much help and support available for parents, carers and anyone looking to quit, you won’t be alone in your new year’s resolution.”

■ A dedicated Stop Smoking Service, providing 12 Weeks of free behavioural support

■ Tips and advice on how to stop smoking

■ Face to face and/or telephone appointments

■ County wide clinics, with appointments available Monday to Friday

■ FREE course of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT)