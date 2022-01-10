Northamptonshire's director of public health quits to take new job

Lucy Wightman

Northamptonshire's director of public health has resigned to take a similar role in Essex, it's understood.

Lucy Wightman has led the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with council staff told of her departure today (Monday).

In an email to all staff, seen by this newspaper, North Northamptonshire Council chief executive Rob Bridge said Ms Wightman had accepted a new role as director of public health at Essex County Council.

The email said: "I am sure you will join me in wishing Lucy well with her new role, as well as thanking Lucy for the important role she has played for our new council and in particular for her leadership in response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

It's understood Ms Wightman's appointment at Essex County Council will be made public today.

In his email Mr Bridge said John Ashton CBE, a 'nationally recognised leader in public health', had agreed to join North and West Northamptonshire Councils while they recruit for a permanent new director of public health.

Both North Northamptonshire Council and Essex County Council have been contacted for comment.