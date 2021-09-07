Northampton woman, 25, takes on Great North Run in memory of mum who died of a brain tumour

Annie Slinn, 25, from Upton, Northampton, was 15 and studying for her GCSEs when her mum, Judith, was diagnosed with a grade two astrocytoma brain tumour in 2011.

A young woman is taking on the Great North Run this weekend in memory of her mother who died from a brain tumour.

Judith, a teacher at Staverton Primary School near Daventry and part-time pharmacist at St Andrew’s Hospital in Northampton, underwent radiotherapy initially and later surgery and chemotherapy when the tumour was found to have become high-grade.

Despite all the treatment, nothing could save her and Judith passed away in May 2016, aged 54.

Annie, a communications officer for the Milton Keynes-based Grand Union Housing Group, said: “Mum lived for five years after being diagnosed and, in the last two months, wasn’t able to walk or communicate.

“Throughout this time, she was so strong and always put me and my sister Beth first. Losing her was the hardest thing – I miss her more than words can say - but it made me who I am and I hope I make her proud.

“I am looking forward to lacing up my running shoes for the Great North Run, which, as a half-marathon, will be my longest distance so far – I have previously run the Manchester 10K.

"I am happy with my training, which has mostly taken place around Pitsford Reservoir and Upton Country Park, near where I live. I feel I am in my best shape ever, having achieved a personal best (PB) in Park Run last Saturday with a time of 26 minutes.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Matthew Slinn, Annie’s dad, a former sergeant with Northamptonshire Police who lives in Great Brington, said: “I am so proud of Annie and Beth and what they are both achieving now, despite a very harrowing time, losing their beloved mum. Incredibly they both managed to achieve firsts at university: Annie in physiology and Beth in languages and now they are both doing well in their careers.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research added: “We are really grateful to Annie for taking on this challenge in Judith’s memory and hope it inspires others to donate too. With 88% of brain tumour patients dying within five years of diagnosis, it’s vital we continue the fight to find a cure.”