Northampton school says it is following Government coronavirus advice "to the letter" after students' Italy ski trip

Group has just returned from half-term visit to northern region

Public Health England advice is being followed at Northampton School for Boys after pupils returned from a ski trip to Aprica in northern Italy last week.

The school's official @NSBSport Twitter account confirms that pupils from the school went skiing to Aprica from Saturday February 15 to the following Saturday February 22.

Aprica is not one of the official towns in lockdown currently. It is around 120 miles from the nearest affected area.

A spokesperson for Northampton School for Boys said: "We are following Public Health England advice to the letter."

The school did not issue any further comment.

Aprica is in the Lombardy region of Italy where ten towns are in lockdown

The advice from Public Health England is that people returning from outside of the affected region should only self-isolate if they show symptoms of the virus.

It states: "If you have returned from northern Italy since 19th February and develop symptoms, however mild, you should stay indoors at home and avoid contact with other people immediately and call NHS 111. You do not need to follow this advice if you have no symptoms."

Northamptonshire couple David and Sally Abel were among four people from the UK who tested positive for the virus after holiydaying on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The remain in hospital in Japan.