People who catch norovirus are being urged to stay at home 🤢

Norovirus cases have ‘remained high’ in recent weeks.

Latest statistics from the UK Health and Security Agency reveal that there has been an 86% rise in norovirus cases in hospital compared to the same week last year.

People who catch the winter vomiting bug are being urged to stay at home.

Here are the latest norovirus symptoms to watch out for this festive season.

The most common stomach bug in the UK, Norovirus is also known as the “winter vomiting bug” even though you can get it at any time of the year. It affects people of all ages and is highly contagious, leaving you with symptoms including nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Norovirus typically resolves itself in two to three days, however for young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems there are risks of dehydration and severe illness and sometimes they may require hospitalisation.

The last thing you want this festive season is find yourself feeling under the weather. Here’s everything you need to know about the signs and symptoms of norovirus, how it’s spread and how to protect yourself over the Christmas holidays.

Norovirus is highly contagious. | Pexels, Sora Shimazaki

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

The virus is highly contagious and cannot be killed by alcohol-based hand sanitisers, the NHS advise that washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to help protect yourself.

Cases have been surging in the UK, with latest data from the UKHSA revealing that infections have “remained high” in recent weeks with the number of hospital cases rising by 86% compared to the same week last year.

How does it spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious, it is easily spread through contact with infected people, objects and surfaces that they have came into contact with. You are most infectious when you have symptoms, but it’s possible to still spread the virus before and after your symptoms have stopped.

You can catch norovirus from someone with the virus but also from coming into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or food they have handled.

Hand washing is important to prevent catching norovirus and helping to stop it spread. It’s advised that you handle any contaminated items with disposable gloves, clean contaminated surfaces with bleach-based disinfectants and wash contaminated clothing or bed linens at 60°C.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Norovirus can come on suddenly as it has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

Norovirus is highly contagious, it’s important that if you have norovirus that you stay off school or work and do not visit hospitals or care homes until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least two days, as this is when you're most infectious.

You can find out more about norovirus signs and symptoms on NHS.UK.