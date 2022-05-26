“No cases of monkeypox in Northamptonshire”, says public health boss.

Public Health Northamptonshire is taking steps to re-assure and advise Northamptonshire residents about monkeypox as well as provide guidance as to what to do if they believe they may be infected.

Dr Annapurna Sen, from Public Health Northamptonshire, said: “Currently there are no cases in Northamptonshire, nor in the East Midlands region, however the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is investigating a number of cases of monkeypox in the UK.

"UKHSA are examining the source of these infections and contact tracing individuals that the monkeypox cases have come into contact with.

“We are seeking to reassure local residents and provide advice as to what steps to take if they believe they may have been infected. In particular to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions (blisters).”

A Public Health Northamptonshire spokeswoman said: "If you think you have monkeypox symptoms - however mild - contact your local sexual health service, for those in the north of the county on 01536 410647 or south of the county on 01604 609766. Or call 111 for advice. NHS 111 can also give advice.

"Anyone with concerns that they could be infected should see a health professional. Avoid close contact with others until you have been seen by a clinician and told it is not monkeypox."You can also help slow the spread of the outbreak by reporting your potential case to East Midlands UKHSA on 0344 225 4524 and Northamptonshire Health Protection Team by emailing [email protected]"

What is Monkeypox?

Public Health Northamptonshire has explained (below) how monkeypox spreads, what its symptoms are and how it can be treated.

• Monkeypox can spread from human to human through touching clothing, towels or bedding used by someone with monkeypox rash.

• Another route to infection is through touching an individual with monkeypox’s skin lesions (blisters) or scabs.

• An individual with monkeypox can also transmit the infection to someone else through coughing or sneezing. And it can also be passed on via contact during sex.

• It usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear which can be: fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

• Usually, rashes appear within five days after the first symptom, starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash may be confused with chickenpox. In common with chickenpox the rash turns into blisters before scabbing and the scabs falling off.