NHS 111 callers in Northamptonshire waiting 12 times longer than five months ago as pressure on health services grows

More than 26,000 calls to NHS 111 were made in Northamptonshire during September.

Callers to the NHS 111 helpline in Northamptonshire waited 12 TIMES longer for help than they did five months ago, according to NHS England data.

Health services nationally experienced their busiest month on record during September and think tank, the Nuffield Trust, says increasing wait times for the urgent helpline are symptomatic of the NHS "running hot" amid growing demand.

Figures showed it took an average of 169 seconds, or nearly three minutes, for Northamptonshire 111 helpline operators to answer calls from people seeking medical help – compared to just 15 seconds in April.

And of 26,094 calls made to the service, nine percent were abandoned before being answered.

This was higher than the percentage in April, when one percent of 25,478 callers gave up before speaking to an operator.

Dr Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust, said: “Increasing waiting times across the board are a result of the continued impact of the pandemic including staff absences.

“There were an average of over 73,500 staff absent in the last week of September, and the increasing number of Covid hospitalisations we are seeing this autumn suggests a difficult winter ahead.”

The NHS target is keeping abandoned calls under three per cent.

Of the calls answered by Northamptonshire 111 helpline, 5,052 were recommended to attend primary care services such as their GP, another 1,987 were told to attend an emergency department while an ambulance was called for 3,293 patients.

Across England, 1.9 million calls were made to 111 in September, but a quarter of them were abandoned. The average waiting time was 557 seconds, around nine minutes.

Although April saw 14,500 fewer calls, the average waiting time was considerably lower, at 100 seconds, as was the rate of abandoned calls, seven percent.

The NHS said September's figures are provisional, and may be revised.

Different figures show major A&E departments across the country treated more than 1.39 million people in September this year – the highest ever September figure.

Ambulances responded to a record 76,000 life threatening call-outs, an increase of more than 20,000 on the previous high for September in year, while 999 took nearly 1 million calls.

NHS England said its 111 helpline saw record demand, taking a call every seven seconds in August, with over 1.9 million calls across the month.

An extra £23million has been given to the service to help meet increased call volume.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “There is no doubt the NHS is running hot, with the highest ever number of patients seen in A&E in September, 14 times as many Covid patients in hospital compared to the same month last year, and record ambulance call-outs.

“But despite the busiest September on record, NHS staff have moved heaven and earth to make the best possible use of additional investment, delivering millions more tests, checks, treatments and operations.

“That is why it is really important people do not delay seeking help from the NHS if they feel unwell.