A new online cancer information hub has been launched to help Northamptonshire patients to understand and cope with diagnosis and treatments.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group launched the online platform on YouTube earlier this week.

Entitled the Northants Cancer Information Hub, the information source aims to provide easy access to guidance for people living with cancer before, during, and after their treatment.

The hub has been launched to cover patients at both Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

It includes a number of pre-recorded presentations from healthcare professionals at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals and covers a wide range of subjects from how to prepare for surgery through to recuperating after chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Kettering General Hospital’s clinical lead for cancer, Prof Andrew Chilton, said: “Anyone who gets the bad news of a cancer diagnosis will find it really difficult.

“Sometimes the consultation can feel like white noise and the journey ahead just feels overwhelming.

“People are left with a sense that they wished they’d asked questions and come out feeling there’s certain information that is just missing.

“And that is where the Northants Cancer Information Hub can help because it not only covers the physical aspects of recovery but also helps to manage worries and concerns that come with a diagnosis of cancer.”

Macmillan lead cancer nurse at Northampton General Hospital, Liz Summers, added: “The Hub contains a number of innovative support resources.

“We have a number of previously recorded live question and answer sessions with our healthcare teams for specific tumour sites.

“We also have some videos for people to watch if they are preparing for surgery.

“We believe the hub gives cancer patients and their loved ones the information they need before, during and after treatment and can be accessed 24/7.”

The hub builds on almost four years of work done as part of a ‘living with cancer’ programme at KGH and NGH supported by Macmillan Cancer Support involving dozens of clinicians from both hospitals.

Macmillan Cancer Support is currently working with Kettering General Hospital to build a new onsite cancer support centre to support the 24,000 people living with cancer in the county.