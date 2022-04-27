New fun and fitness Fight Klub sessions take Daventry by storm

New high intensity fitness classes have taken Daventry by storm.

The Fight Klub launch took place last week at Daventry Sports Park Pavilion with Master Fight Klub Instructor 'Hugh Sharper Harper'.

Sessions combine boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing techniques on free-standing bags with a nightclub atmosphere.

Launch night in Daventry.

Fight Klub was created by one of the UK and Europe's leading fitness presenters, Troy Dureh.

Troy, who is supported by leading brand names and is also one of the most sought after trainers in celebrity circles, after success in many other fields, went on to create the 'Group Bag Boxing' concept in 2003 – followed swiftly by many other combat based workouts – all of which are housed under the umbrella brand, Fight Klub.

FK instructor Clare Tolmie-Jackson runs Daventry classes with Chris Williams.

Clare said: "The launch night went down a storm.

Ready for launch.

"We want to first and foremost say a massive thank you to everyone who turned out.

"We really appreciated all the support and energy from everyone who came, and are looking forward to training with you all at their future klasses and for you to become part of the Fight Klub family.”

They would like to thank Sheaf Street Health Store in Daventry for providing energy bars and supplements.

Sessions take place every Friday at Daventry Sports Park Pavilion, Browns Road, from 6pm - 7.30pm, with classes planned for Tuesdays at the same times starting May 10. First session is free. To book on visit www.linktr.ee/fkdaventry and enter the promotional code NEWBIE .

Great launch session in Daventry.