New feature: Discover our beautiful countryside with keen Daventry walker Emily

Emily Wright.

Hello. I'm Emily. I'm 42 and a mother of two children. I'm married to an extremely tolerant man who puts up with my long walks. I'm an adult education tutor for Northants Adult Learning and run my own little sewing business called The Wright Stitch.

At the weekend, myself, Emma Nicholson and Jenny Carson went for a little walk. Jenny was aiming for around 20 miles and me and Emma were aiming for 32 miles.

We all achieved our goals today and more.

Views from Emily's walk.

Our route was as follows: Country park, Canal, Norton Junction, Long Buckby, Whilton, Flore (where we stopped for an early lunch at Beth Grey's from Plates of Plants where we enjoyed amazing vegan food again) Weedon, little Everdon (where we said goodbye to Jenny), Everdon, Preston Capes, Fawsley (for a loo and iced drink stop), Badby, Staverton, Flecknoe, Kentle Woods, Black Path and home.

Just over 12 hours on the feet and 11 hours moving time. Definitely ready for both Snowdon (four weeks) and The Peak District Challenge 100km (five weeks).

All of this training is in aid of the fantastic charity Target Ovarian Cancer, in memory of my friend's mother.

For more information and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-wright51

Views from Emily's walk.

Views from Emily's walk.

Views from Emily's walk.

Views from Emily's walk.

Views from Emily's walk.