Nearly 200 participants of all ages competed in the local volunteer-run athletic contest, which introduced a new award in memory of a triathlete who died this year.

Many entrants were from local triathlon, running, cycling and swimming clubs, all competing for individual and team medals.

The Viridian Daventry Triathlon took place on Sunday, September 10, at the Daventry Leisure Centre. There were 175 competitors, with 169 racing as individuals and the remainder in teams of two or three.

Shaun Higgs, who passed away this year, pictured at the start of the Daventry Sprint Triathlon in 2014.

The event was organised by the Rugby Triathlon Club and sponsored by local businesses, Sheaf Street Health Store and Viridian Nutrition.

Cheryl Thallon, founder and managing director at Viridian Nutrition and Sheaf Street Health Store, in Daventry, said: “Viridian was delighted to sponsor the Daventry Triathlon again this year. Health and happiness are the heart of our mission.

“My late husband, Shaun, was an IronMan distance triathlete, but he began his love of swimming, cycling and running when he took part in his first Daventry Triathlon nearly a decade ago. Sadly, he passed away this year, but Viridian will always honour his memory by sponsoring this event that was so close to his heart,” said Cheryl.

For more than a decade, this race has established itself as well-run, safe, and a good starting place not only for those new to the sport but also for the more experienced triathletes seeking a challenge.

Staff from Viridian Nutrition completing the Viridian Daventry Triathlon.

Andy Burston, 59, one of the members of the race committee, said: “It went extremely well. We received a lot of positive comments.”

The popular regional event included a 400-metre indoor pool sprint competition, a 20-kilometre one-lap bike circuit through the countryside of Northamptonshire, and a 5-kilometre run around Daventry Country Park.

As a reward for their efforts, the winning athletes in each category received a medal.

Neil Tooby was awarded ‘The Shaun Higgs Heart Award’ in recognition of his resilience and positivity in his fight against cancer while still training, racing and motivating others.

The new 2023 Shaun Higgs Heart in the Triathlon Award for 2023.

The award was introduced in memory of former Sheaf Street Health Store owner and fellow Viridian Daventry Triathlon competitor and supporter, Shaun Higgs, who passed away this year.

Viridian Nutrition, a company committed to ethical and green business practices, has produced the event’s organic cotton t-shirts for all finishers and a unique engraved medal made from sustainable wood.

“It is a very nerve-wracking experience to put it all together on one day in one race. It's a lot to take in for first-timers, but we understand and we encourage and guide them through the transition as best we can,” said Andy.