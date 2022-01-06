Much-loved Daventry mum spends one last precious Christmas with her family before losing cancer fight
Adored Daventry mum and new grandmother Elaine Willetts lost her cancer fight surrounded by her family this week.
She got her final wish of spending one final Christmas with the family she loved so much.
Elaine, 61, dedicated her life to helping others and was a popular woman in Daventry.
Married to Steve, Elaine had been battling cancer for years before recently being given the devastating prognosis that her fight was coming to an end.
She died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Elaine leaves five children: John, Jemma, Daniel, Adam and Emma, and their foster sister, Zoe.
Before she died, Elaine told us: "I'm so happy I got to meet my granddaughter and have some precious cuddles."
Daughter Jemma helped raise thousands for the festive family break after setting up a Go Fund Me page.
She wrote: "Mum has lived her life doing good and showing kindness to others."
Son Adam paid tribute to his mother, describing her as his 'hero'.
He told The Gusher: "She is my hero and has always been my role model.
"We all love her so much."