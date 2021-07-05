Motorist failed to stop after Daventry teenager injured in cycling accident

One of Victor's injuries.

Victor Adams' family want witnesses to come forward after the incident in Admirals Way on Saturday afternoon.

The 15-year-old was riding his bike along the top of Trafalgar Way when he saw a Black Ford Focus travel up the hill and turn left behind him.

Victor's mother Sarah said: "He was driving so close to my son's wheels that it scared Victor into having to pedal faster.

The teenager needs surgery.

"Victor thought that if he went close enough to the parked cars that the Focus wouldn't be able to get him, but he still continued to stay behind him, trying to nudge the back tyre., He also kept pulling to the side of him to try to ram him into the cars."

Sarah said her son didn't know the driver, who was a white male, but he was terrified the journey was going to take a turn for the worse.

"He did a left down Hood Road and luckily he did as the Focus was millimetres from his back wheel. He managed to get down just before DSLV school and did a sharp right hand turn. As he did Victor came off his bike badly and the man turned, looked, had a full smile on his face before erratically reversing to get out of the street as fast as he could. Two ladies saw Victor come off his bike and did ask if he was OK. He said he was, but he wasn't."

Victor was taken to hospital and is having surgery on two breaks in his wrist today (Monday). He also suffered bad cuts and grazes and had to have butterfly stitches in his face.

The boy is covered in cuts and grazes.

"My son suffers PTSD so I am not happy he has been traumatised again for no reason," Sarah added.

"This was a random attack that has been reported to the police."

"I'm scared to let my boy out now. Why would anybody do this to an innocent child?"

Did you see the accident or do you have any footage? The incident number happened around 4pm - 4.30pm on Saturday The incident number is 492.Contact Northamptonshire Police on 0300 011 1222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

More the boy's injuries.