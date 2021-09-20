More chairs needed as Daventry u3a members finally meet face-to-face after coronavirus lockdown

The group were unable to meet face-to-face for 18 months due to pandemic restrictions.
Alison Torr, committee member of Daventry & District u3a, said: "It really was fantastic to hold meetings again face-to-face, albeit with some mask wearing.
"This enforced long break from meeting up shows how important people and friends are to our well being."
She said a number of new members joined the meeting at Daventry Community Centre on Thursday.
Alison added: "We had to ask for help in getting more chairs out of storage!
"We had a wonderful talk from retired police office Paul Barwick, who has an interest in espionage. He told us the story of fearless Nancy Wake – aka The White Mouse. Why hadn’t we heard before of this remarkable lady, a socialite, spy and the most decorated Allied heroine of WW2?"
Daventry u3a is a friendly group for retired and semi-retired people. Members get together in small interest groups or larger monthly meetings.
Their motto is 'Learn, Laugh and Live'. Telephone 01327 876040 u3asites.org.uk/Daventry