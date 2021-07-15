A mental health charity is calling for residents across Northamptonshire to take part in a physical challenge during the Olympic fortnight.

Northamptonshire Mind has launched the ‘Minds in Action Challenge’, which is a friendly team-based walk, run, cycle, or swim.

The virtual challenge will take place on the GoJoe app between Friday, July 23 and Friday August 6.

Kieran Conway will captain the challenge.

The team will be led by Northampton boxer Kieran Conway and the aim is to clock up as many kilometres as possible.

Northamptonshire Mind fundraiser and communications lead Nick Tite said: “We would like as many people as possible to join our team and get moving.

“Four other Minds and one of our amazing supporters Rutland Cycling have joined Northamptonshire Mind in this challenge - whichever team gets the most-points, wins.

“It's free to take part and open to all.

“Our captain is top Northampton boxer Kieran Conway, who has kindly pledged his support and will offer tips and rallying calls.

“This is a great chance to take part in a community event, boost your physical and mental well-being and raise awareness and money for us.”

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier added: “We hope as many people as possible will join in and enter the spirit of the campaign.

“The challenge will help us to raise much-needed funds but will also help to raise awareness around mental well-being and the support we can offer to our communities.”

Thanks to Rutland Cycling and its friends at Madison, Raleigh, Extra UK, Muc Off and Oakley, there are some fantastic prizes on offer.

Anyone who raises money within the bands outlined below will automatically be entered into the prize draw.

Prize brackets will be:

- Over £500 raised - Bundle #1 worth approx. £1,500.

- £300 to £500 raised – Bundle #2 worth approx. £1,000.

- £100 to £300 raised – Bundle #3 worth approx. £400.

The prizes include an Elite Suito T Direct Drive Turbo Trainer, (RRP £629.99), a Raleigh Strada x (RRP £499.99), Met Rivale MIPS Helmet Red Metallic (RRP £140) and many more.