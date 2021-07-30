Make friends and manage everything from depression to diabetes with Daventry parkrun

All smiles from Daventry parkrun-goers.

Daventry parkrun is finally back after the coronavirus restrictions put the fun on hold.

It's a free Saturday morning event where people of all levels of fitness can walk, jog or run 5km together at Daventry Country Park.

Event director Stella-Maria Thomas said: "I think our youngest participant was just four and our oldest is well into their 80s.

The weekly event is not a race.

"It's a community event that is suitable for anyone who can walk, jog or run. It gets you out in the fresh air and helps you stay - or get - fit, but it's also good for your mental health whether you're in it for the 5k, the free T-shirts, or the coffee and cake afterwards. It changes people's lives in ways both big and small, expected and unexpected."

Participants are welcome to turn up and take part or get their time.

Stella, who also volunteers at the event, added: "They can then take that along to any parkrun anywhere in the world, and use it there too. In most of the 23 countries (and counting) the starting time is 9am, though it can vary - for example, some of the Australian parkruns kick off earlier in the day because they want to avoid the heat. Children can register from the age of four, but must run with an adult until they reach their 11th birthday.

"We also accept dogs (not all parkruns can) provided they are on a short lead at all time, and only one dog per runner."

Daventry parkrun is for everyone.