The launch event for the Daventry Teen Clinic

Daventry Town Council and partners hosted a Teen Clinic Daventry launch event in celebration of the upcoming opening of the teen patients-only clinic.

The free drop-in event open to all residents, was held on Wednesday, October 26, at the Arc Cinema and was a fun afternoon of entertainment including Retro Arcade Games, Badge Making, Giant Operation and Giant Buzz Wire challenges.

The event was sponsored by Viridian Nutritional, which supplied the decorations, including wonderful balloon displays, promotional print work and the games which were enjoyed by teens and adults alike.

Visitors received goody bags full of useful information as well as treats and games and could informally chat with various healthcare and wellbeing providers to gain a better understanding of the clinic’s services.

The Teen Clinic Daventry is a drop-in clinic offering free confidential advice for 11 to 18-year-olds, on physical and mental healthcare, wellbeing, sexual healthcare and more.

It is a chance for teenagers to speak with a healthcare professional in a safe space without needing an appointment or visiting their surgery.

The practitioners and students who are helping to design the service, look forward to welcoming teens to the first teen clinic at 3.30pm - 6.30pm on Monday 7th November at Daventry Mind (Brook Street, Old Gas Works Car Park, NN11 4GG).

Initially the clinics will be held on a monthly basis and dates will be listed on the Teen Clinic Website.

The Teen Clinic Daventry is a collaboration of partners including: Daventry Primary Care Network, NHFT, School Nurse team, Healthy Young Daventry, , The Parker E-Act Academy and DSLV E-Act Academy.