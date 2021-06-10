Just a 39 mile walk in the park for Daventry & District U3A members

Members meet in Daventry Country Park.

Nearly 40 members of Daventry & District U3A walked nearly 40 miles as part of National Volunteer Week last week.

Alison Torr said: "On one the of most glorious days of the year so far, as part of National Volunteer Week, members met in our lovely Daventry Country Park and walked around the lake on the newly repaired footway.

"Members, some with dogs, met ‘in the flesh’ (such a novelty) and walked a total of 80 miles.

Walkers covered 39 miles to mark the anniversary.

"Since the New Year everyone has experienced some loneliness and this was just what we needed – to share the experience with others.

"Nationally, U3A is 39 years old, hence the walk of 39 miles. It also served to advertise National U3A Day on June 2 and Daventry & District U3A, an organisation many have still yet to discover."

The group is for people who are retired or no longer in full-time work who want to make the most of life by exploring new ideas, skills and interests with like-minded people.

Interest groups in Daventry are wide-ranging from art classes, cinem, languages to photography, psychology and philosophy.

Smiling in the sunshine.

Alison said: "Where there is an interest, U3A endeavour to get a group going, run by members for the members.

"Learn, Live & Laugh is our strap line - make friends easily within a small interest group, you won’t feel lonely, only welcome. It’s local, social, friendly, low-cost and open to all. Your circle of friends will quickly grow. Do look us up on the internet to find out more:- groups, times, meeting places and contacts. https://u3asites.org.uk/daventry."