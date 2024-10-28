Join event on new service for young people's wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Free webinar will introduce new learning platform to support young people under 25

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be an opportunity to learn more about a recently-launched service benefiting the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people across Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is hosting a webinar called ‘Children and Young People iDiscover Service’ that aims to introduce a new learning platform designed to support young people under 25, their parents, carers and those that support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

iDiscover provides a safe and engaging space for young people to explore their identity, personal growth, and wellbeing. It offers a variety of free and interactive activities, resources, and information, including workshops, courses, and webinars. Topics range from Dreaming of Sleep and Make Your Own Calm Kit to Level Up Your Online Safety and Take the Next Steps in Your Career with our employment and next steps courses and resources. There's something for everyone.

Online event will share how new service is helping young people with their mental health

The virtual event takes place on Monday 11 November 2024, from 5pm.

Book your place at www.nhft.nhs.uk/membership

Jo Fletcher, Children and Young People s Quality Assurance Lead at NHFT and iDiscover Service Manager, said: “iDiscover is a safe place for children and young people to connect with others as part of a friendly and supportive community where everyone is accepted. It is a place to learn new skills and develop the skills they already have - and to help young people feel more in control of their health, wellbeing and their lives.”

Sky, a 19-year-old who co-produced iDiscover with other young people, said: “It's so important that co-production has been at the heart of iDiscover from the very start, and I feel that even more strongly after seeing the difference that lived experience can really have. I am so hopeful for the impact that iDiscover will have on the young people of Northamptonshire.”

Find out more about iDiscover at www.nhft.nhs.uk/idiscover