'It's so disheartening': Row over Northamptonshire carers' critical inspection report from watchdog

A care agency in Northamptonshire is furious with the health watchdog after its latest inspection was critical of the business.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated KC Carers as 'requires improvement' overall as well as in three of the five sub-categories - safe, caring and well-led - in a report published this month.

KC Carers has been rated as 'requires improvement' overall by the Care Quality Commission but contests the findings. Photo: stock

But the Daventry-based agency's management believes inspectors were prejudiced by a complaint from a 'disgruntled ex-employee' about a private Facebook group for staff.

A KC Carers spokesperson said: "They're not interested in listening to the facts as they just took it at face value - it's so disheartening."

KC Carers, based on Royal Oak Industrial Estate, provided personal care and support to 53 people in their own homes at the time of the CQC inspection in mid-December.

According to the report published on February 6, the registered manager had a lack of oversight and failed to promote a positive staff culture while the agency was criticised for its medicine storage and complaints system.

However, 'people and relatives spoke positively about staff and management' and the inspectors praised other parts of the firm.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice," it reads.

KC Carers argues the CQC was alerted by Northamptonshire County Council's adult social care team, although an inspection was due having been rated 'good' since 2018.

Social services were tipped off by a former carer about the Facebook page set up by carers to share their moments with patients with their family's permission, according to KC Carers.

But the council believed it breached safeguarding rules, a sentiment apparently shared by the CQC - the group has been deleted.

The care agency spokesperson said: "We didn't think it was fair and we do feel the CQC did withhold judgement until they were given the outcome from social services.

"We feel the inspection wasn't done on us and how we operate but on the basis of what social services said.

"We want a re-inspection on our service and care but the CQC rejected our complaint."

Several references are made to the Facebook page in the CQC report, including one part which says patients reported staff were respectful but photographs and comments made on a private social media page did not support that.

"The registered manager had failed to identify that staff did not understand and promote compassionate, respectful and empathetic behaviour at all times," the report adds.

The KC Carers spokesperson said they had made several changes last year to prepare for the CQC's next visit in the hope of being upgraded to 'outstanding'.

Should the CQC return, as the care agency hopes, the management team is confident it would return to a 'good' overall with at least one top score.

Nevertheless, the 'requires improvement' rating has left them worried about how the public will perceive them and the effect on the business.

"The one thing that really did stand out in this was how highly our customers speak of us," they said.

"Social services said no one had a bad word to say about us - some were even sad they could lose their carers.

"It is unfair how a disgruntled ex-employee could do so much damage as we've had to close the page so clients have lost those memories."

A council spokesperson said it takes its safeguarding responsibilities very seriously and will share information with the CQC as appropriate.

While the CQC said inspections of adult social care services are based on a framework of five key lines of enquiry as to whether services are safe, caring, responsive, effective and well-led.