'It all happened so quickly' - Northamptonshire mum died after rare 'allergic reaction to dye for CT scan'

A mum died after she had a suspected rare allergic reaction to the dye patients are given before a CT scan.

Yvonne Graham, 66, went into cardiac arrest minutes after medics at Northampton General Hospital injected dye - called contrast medium - ahead of a scan to investigate a bloated stomach.

Two hours later retired-butcher Yvonne died after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving her family devastated.

Her daughter Yolanda, 39, believes her mum should not have been given the dye because Yvonne suffered from stage three kidney disease, and would have survived if there had been an EpiPen in the scan room.

Yvonne Graham died at Northampton General Hospital after being given dye for a routine CT scan. (Photo: SWNS).

NHS UK website says: "Tell the hospital if you have kidney or thyroid problems".

Yolanda, a hairdresser from Daventry, Northamptonshire, said: "It's just such a shock. It doesn't feel real. I still can't get my head around it.

"Online it says you shouldn't have the dye if you have kidney disease.

"It all happened so quickly.

Yvonne was looked forward to holidays she had booked. (Photo: Yolanda Graham / SWNS).

"I heard her make a heaving noise like she was sick, then a doctor came out and was asking me her medical history - he was writing it on his hand.

"Surely they should have read her notes before injecting her - it's just bad practice.

"There was no protocol. It's ridiculous not to have an EpiPen or a crash trolley in the room."

Yvonne - who had arthritis, asthma, and was taking medication for high blood pressure - was suffering bloating and was referred for the scan by her GP.

Yvonne's daughter Yolanda believes her mum shouldn't have been given the dye. (Photo: Yolanda Graham / SWNS).

She went to hospital for the CT scan, at 5pm on February 1, 2024.

Yvonne had been strong when she went into the scan room, and was looking forward to booked holidays and quadbiking trips with her family, Yolanda said.

"The hospital say they went through a risk form with her just before and she signed it," she said.

"But it happened in moments - I don't see how there was enough time for them to have done that."

Yolanda was waiting outside the CT scan room and said minutes after Yvonne was taken inside, the doors were flung open then a crash team rushed in.

The autopsy report said Yvonne began to breathe, was put on a ventilator but after no pulse was found, help was stopped because "the prognosis at this stage would be extremely poor".

Yolanda phoned her siblings and Yvonne was moved to a critical care unit where she was ventilated and some of her children said their goodbyes shortly before 7pm.

Ten months later the family say they learned from the autopsy report that Yvonne had suffered an anaphylactic reaction to the contrast dye, which is routinely injected into patients before a CT scan.

It says: "The cause of initial cardiac arrest remains unclear. The likelihood was that this was caused by anaphylaxis to contract during the CT scan. Unfortunately, an initial tryptase level was not sent to rule out anaphylaxis (requested but not performed)."

Yolanda said: "I don't know how this can just happen - you shouldn't just die from a precautionary scan.

"People need to be told about the risks with this dye.

"It took ten months to get a statement from them about what happened - how can it take so long?

"It's disgusting. I'm fuming with them."

The NHS UK website says: "Complications of a CT scan are rare. Some people can have an allergic reaction to the contrast medium (dye). This can cause weakness, sweating and difficulty breathing."

Julie Hogg, chief nurse at the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, said: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Mrs Graham at this difficult time. We have worked with the Coroner at pace to provide all appropriate statements required of us for the forthcoming inquest.

“We acknowledge that we should have improved our communication with Mrs Graham’s family during this time, and we would like to apologise for any additional distress this may have caused them. Our team has reached out to the family to offer support ahead of the inquest and update them on the current position.”