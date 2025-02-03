Internal critical incident at Northamptonshire's hospitals stood down
The internal critical incident at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals – which is different to a critical incident, such as the system wide one that was declared at the start of this year and included all of the county’s health services, as well as EMAS – was stood down on Friday afternoon (January 31).
The internal incident was declared last week in response to high demand and was a way for hospital staff to manage pressures. The incident allowed internal actions to be escalated to address key concerns caused by demand pressures.
On Tuesday (January 28), NGH also posted on social media that the hospital was experiencing “very high” demand for emergency and urgent care, urging patients to consider alternative care, if their condition was not an emergency. Patients were encouraged to contact their GP, pharmacy or 111, if their condition was not life threatening.