Inspirational Long Buckby couple raise £65,000 in memory of much-loved son who died from cancer aged 36

Tim.

Yvonne and Bill Hemmings' son Tim died from Clear Cell Sarcoma in 2008 when he was just 36.

Until his diagnosis he had been a fit, healthy, happily married man with two young sons.

Tim was a very loving son, brother, husband and dad and it was the love that everyone had for him that led to his parents setting up a charity in Tim's name just after he died.

Bill Hemmings, Yvonne Hemmings, Sophie Oliver (Senior Co-Ordinator), Debbie Oliver (Marie Curie Health Care Assistant) and Maxine Andrews (Community Fundraiser) at the presentation.

Yvonne told The Gusher: "Tim was such a lovely, funny, caring man, we all miss him so much.

"It's the anniversary of his death on Tuesday. It's such a hard time for us all, but the amount raised is a reflection of how much people loved Tim."

With help from family, friends and neighbours, T.I.M.S Charity (Trust in Managing Sarcoma) was born.

Tim's family wanted to raise money for other sarcoma sufferers and their families. What followed over the next 13 years was a plethora of wonderful events, walks, runs, raffles, auctions, mountain climbs, cycle rides and more, all raising money for T.I.M.S. Charity.

"We've had so much fun taking part in all the fundraising events," added Yvonne.

"But it's also been very hard."

Since its launch, the charity has given amazing support to several charities. It has donated £26,000 to Sarcoma UK, a national charity that funds vital research and offers support for anyone affected by sarcoma cancer.

It has also donated £20,000 to Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton where Tim received incredible care and support towards the end of his life. Tim’s family wanted to raise money for the hospice as the care Tim and his family received there was invaluable, and Yvonne and Bill really wanted to help other patients and families receive the same help and support.

And this year, following 13 years of successful fundraising, Yvonne and Bill made the decision to close T.I.M.S. Charity with the charity balance of £19,000 being donated to Marie Curie. This will go towards support and care for people who want to be at home towards the end of their life. It will help to continue funding the Marie Curie information and support line that is available free of charge for anyone affected by grief or a terminal illness.

Yvonne said the family have now made the decision to call it a day with fundraising.

"People say Tim would be so proud of us and I'm sure he would," she added.

"He would also say it's probably time to stop."

Maxine Andrews, community fundraiser from Marie Curie, said: “We are so grateful to Yvonne and Bill for their incredible dedication over the last 13 years.

"The amount they’ve raised, along with the amazing help from their family and friends, will go on to help many many people for a long time to come. Along with all their family and friends, Yvonne and Bill really are incredible and they’ve all worked so hard to help others.

"All of us at Marie Curie are extremely grateful for everything they’ve done for others in Tim’s memory.”