Nearly 200 competitors took part in the Viridian Daventry Triathlon at the weekend

A local volunteers-run athletic contest with 175 participants took place over the weekend.

The popular event included a 400-metre indoor pool sprint competition at the Daventry Leisure Centre, a 20-kilometre one-lap bike circuit through the countryside of Northamptonshire, and a 5-kilometre run around Daventry Country Park.

The Viridian Daventry Triathlon was organised by the Rugby Triathlon Club and sponsored by local businesses, Sheaf Street Health Store and Viridian Nutrition.

Holly Thallon Steenson, NextGen co-owner at Viridian, said: “We were thrilled to sponsor the Viridian Daventry Triathlon. It’s very inspiring to see people of all different abilities participating – whether they’re a novice or a pro, in a supportive atmosphere. It’s a fantastic way for people to challenge their fitness and enjoy the activities.”

Take a look below at some of the participants of all ages who competed on the day.

