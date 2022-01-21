Hundreds of messages of love and support pour in for devastated Daventry family

Elaine makes precious memories with her family at Christmas.

Elaine Willetts, 61, got her final wish of spending one final Christmas with the family she loved so much.

She had been battling cancer for years before recently being given the devastating prognosis that her fight was coming to an end.

Elaine's funeral is at Holy Cross Church in Daventry on February 16 at 11am. It is being arranged by John Ward & Son funeral directors in Daventry, telephone (01327) 300033. Flowers welcome.

Precious picture of Elaine with Lila Elaine.

Her son, John Evans, said: "My mum carried her strength of heart and smile to the last moment.