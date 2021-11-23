How a Northamptonshire not-for-profit organisation could win free live-saving defibrillator

Defibrillators can be used to potentially save someone's life when in cardiac arrest.

A Northamptonshire company is looking for a not-for-profit group to give a free defibrillator to.

UK Training - a business in Sywell that runs compliance training courses - has announced it will be donating a defibrillator to a worthy cause as part of its Christmas giveaway.

Bosses at the company want the life-saving equipment to go to a not-for-profit organisation in Northamptonshire, such as a charity, school, sports club or community group.

UK Training's Christmas giveaway.

Barry Hunt, training manager at UK Training said: “A defibrillator is beneficial in any organisation or community to save lives but, sadly, the average cost for one is around £1,000, which without a grant or fundraising opportunities, can prove difficult for some groups to afford.

“We wanted to give our support to our incredible local not-for-profit organisations by giving away a free defibrillator just in time for Christmas.”

The company is asking members of the public to nominate a group that they believe will benefit from the donation.

The nominations must be for Northamptonshire based not-for-profit organisations that do not already have a defibrillator.

Nominations should be made by tagging the organisation on UK Training’s Facebook post by Monday (November 29).