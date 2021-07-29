Northamptonshire Health Charity is making up for lost time with a series of 'Super September' events to raise funds for local NHS services.

Charity bosses are looking for golfers, runners and skydivers to join their effort to improve patient care and experience and support NHS staff well-being initiatives.

After seeing so many events cancelled during 2020 and the early part of this year, September 2021 promises to be frantic for the local charity that supports Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals as well as all the community and mental health hospitals under Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust.

Barratt team from 2019

Alison McCulloch, Head of Fundraising, said: “We are thrilled to be able to move forward with some exciting events later in the year as we know how people are itching to get involved again after the recent lockdowns and as we come out of certain restrictions.

"Your fundraising can help the charity continue to enhance the experience for patients in hospital as well as support NHS staff wellbeing initiatives.

"The charity team are here to support anyone who’d like to take part, every step of the way.”

First up is the charity's sixth annual golf day at Northampton Golf Club on September 9.aiming to raise funds for the NGH Children’s Wards Outside Play Area appeal and the Twinkling Stars appeal for a new maternity bereavement suite at KGH.

Posters for two of this year's events.

Previous golf days have supported for the oncology and haematology emergency assessment bay, dementia care right across NGH and development of a garden space off Robert Watson maternity ward.

For more information and to register your team email [email protected] or call 01604 626927.

Next, on September 19, is the charity's first ever Skydive Day with the chance to jump out of a plane from 13,000ft.

To get on board with this event — originally scheduled for last June — the charity asks you raise a minimum of £200 for the ward or department closest to your heart at one of the local hospitals they support. Click HERE or contact the charity for more a registration pack.

Finally, it's the runners' turn with a number of Health Charity fund-raisers joining the Northampton Half Marathon on September 26.

Runners can bag a place in the 13.1-mile race by pledging to raise a minimum of £100 — of £75 to tackle the 6.9-mile 'half; Half Marathon.

If that still seems a long way, runners can opt for the Northampton Half Marathon Relay, with a minimum sponsorship requirement of £160 for your team of three.

In 2019, runners raised more than £14,000 for the Health Charity, including a team of ten staff from the NGH Barratt Birth Centre who called themselves The Bulging Membranes.