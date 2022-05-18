He did it! Meet new teenage boxing champion from Daventry

Meet Daventry’s new teenage boxing champion Louey Harper.

Louey, 14, who attends Weedon Boxing Academy, made it through to the finals of another competition and walked away with the title.

He took part in England Boxing National Schools Championships 2022 at the Spiceball Leisure Centre in Banbury at the weekend.

Louey Harper (left) in the ring.

Proud mum Samantha, said: “I’m still buzzing I’m so happy and proud of Louey.”

She said her son’s hard work and dedication has paid off.

Samantha added: “He is fighting for a belt in July up in Hull too, so he’s super busy this summer.”

Coach Aaron Hill said he "couldn't be prouder" of Louey's achievements.

Winner - Louey Harper, 14.