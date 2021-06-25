GP patient survey: The 10 worst-rated doctor’s surgeries in Northamptonshire - as voted by you

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44 percent) or ‘fairly good’ (38 percent). Here are the 10 best surgeries.

However, not everyone is as happy with their local practice — five percent said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and two percent described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very poor’.

1. Lakeside Healthcare, Corby There were 352 survey forms sent out to patients at Lakeside Healthcare in Corby. The response rate was 29 percent, with 597 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 11 percent said it was 'very poor' and seven percent said it was 'fairly poor'. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. The Mounts Medical Centre, Northampton There were 363 survey forms sent out to patients at The Mounts Medical Centre in Northampton. The response rate was 28 percent, with 184 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, nine percent said it was 'very poor' and two percent said it was 'fairly poor'. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Higham Ferrers Surgery There were 347 survey forms sent out to patients at Higham Ferrers Surgery. The response rate was 33 percent, with 71 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, eight percent said it was 'very poor' and nine percent said it was 'fairly poor'. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Langham Place Surgery, Northampton There were 409 survey forms sent out to patients at Langham Place Surgery in Northampton. The response rate was 30 percent, with 125 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, seven percent said it was 'very poor' and four percent said it was 'fairly poor'. Photo: Google Buy photo