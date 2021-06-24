GP patient survey: the 10 best-rated doctor’s surgeries in Northamptonshire as voted by you

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44 per cent) or ‘fairly good’ (38 per cent).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — five per cent said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and two per cent described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in the Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Greens Norton and Weedon Medical Practice There were 252 survey forms sent out to patients at Greens Norton and Weedon Medical Practice in Greens Norton. The response rate was 54 per cent, with 170 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 75 per cent said it was very good and 21 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. Towcester Medical Practice There were 274 survey forms sent out to patients at Towcester Medical Practice. The response rate was 42 per cent, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 71 per cent said it was very good and 18 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Wootton Medical Practice There were 254 survey forms sent out to patients at Wootton Medical Practice. The response rate was 48 per cent, with 82 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69 per cent said it was very good and 26 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Byfield Medical Practice There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Practice. The response rate was 46 per cent, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 69 per cent said it was very good and 26 per cent said it was fairly good.